Ireland

Have you seen Hannah? Gardaí issue appeal for 14-year-old girl missing from Meath since Sunday

By: Billy Bob

Date:

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl missing from Co Meath since Sunday evening.

Hannah O’Brien has been missing since Sunday evening from Julianstown, Co Meath.

She is described as being 5′ 3″ with a slim build, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

When Hannah was last seen, she was wearing blue jeans, a white hoodie, a black bomber jacket and black runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

