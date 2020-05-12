Has the time come for the new Edge? Microsoft Replaces Edge Legacy in Latest Windows 10 Build

The Chromium-based Edge browser continues to pick up cruising speed. The continuous launching of betas within one of the three channels for tests available to it contributes to this and, on the other, the good reception it has had among users, which finally they see a worthy successor to Explorer.

Microsoft has managed to correct, after betting on Chromium, all the errors of Edge Legacy (This is the Edge that debuted with Windows 10). More functions, better interface, the arrival of the expected extensions … there are many points in which it has improved. Until now, the new Edge with the classic could coexist in harmony in our teams, a maxim that they want to break with Microsoft since in update KB4559309 they are replacing the classic version with the most modern one.

From Edge to Edge

Edge Legacy gives way to Chromium-based Edge on all computers whose users, members of the Insider Program in the Ring Release Preview, install Windows 10 update KB4559309. And be careful, because it is a ring very close to the final version Windows 10 that should arrive in a few days.

The spring update, Windows 10 in the 20H1 branch, Windows 10 2004 … any name serves to refer to the new Windows that, who knows, could come with Chromium-based Edge as a substitute for Edge Legacy. For now, what we know is that the Insiders of the Ring Release Preview, is already accessing this possibility.

This what it means is that the new Edge happens to replace the classic version in those teams that had not yet chosen to make the jump. An important step if Microsoft dares to take it to the different Windows updates it generates.

Only Windows 10 Enterprise and Windows 10 Education versions are released, because for them the new Chromium-based Edge will not be available automatically and will have to be downloaded manually from the official Microsoft website, something that we already explained in its day.

Windows 10 2004 will be a reality, If there are no last minute changes, May 28. It will be then when we see without with the new update Chromium-based Edge reaches all teams globally.