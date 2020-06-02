Has anyone imagined what iPhone widgets might look like and they look great

Widgets are one of those elements that, since the world is the world, iPhone users have wished that they reach the iOS territory. At the end of the day, it is something natural within the Android ecosystem and they serve to avoid having to open an app when we want to perform some of the actions considered basic: give play to a musical theme, see the latest messages received on WhatsApp, our position in the map, etc.

But Apple, which is very yours, always looked at those widgets with a certain contempt, like hinting that they would never be on your devices to tarnish them. Also, how could you organize them? At the end of the day, that home screen on the iPhone or iPad has an automatic organization of the icons and opening larger modules would only make our smartphone or tablet a mess.

Someone has imagined it very well

The case is that in the last hours a video has appeared, which you can see in detail here, and that It shows a widget concept that seems completely real. I must admit that my first look made me think that I was facing a real demo of the many news included within the famous beta of iOS 14 that was leaked months ago, but unfortunately, it is not.

IOS widgets on the iPhone.

In that video, of which we attached a screenshot just above, You can see how the option to convert an app into a widget appears after pressing the icon, which transforms the space it occupies on the home screen depending on the design that the developer has decided to incorporate. That is, either a horizontal, vertical or square module.

In the video you can see how the rest of the icons move around the screen, automatically reorganizing with each new change in the widgets, which is still a usability problem since we lose the benchmarks of those apps that we already know where they are from using them so much. Or do you not automatically go to your bank’s application without thinking? If they change your site, you would definitely have to get used to it again.

These widgets are one of the novelties that everyone expects to be made public in the digital edition of the WWDC of 2020, which will take place next June, and which will be the moment in which iOS 14 comes true showing all its innovations and improvements for upcoming launch in September. Or later?