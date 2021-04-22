Harvey Norman’s goodwill gesture towards Carphone Warehouse workers after crash closure

Harvey Norman has made a massive gesture to Carephone Warehouse workers after the company made a shocking announcement yesterday.

The retailer will close more than 80 Irish stores, which is expected to cause the loss of almost 500 jobs.

Harvey Norman released a beautiful statement on his social media page asking affected employees to apply for a job at his stores.

They said on Twitter: “We know that Carphone Warehouse employees are facing a difficult time following today’s announcement.

“We currently have open positions at our company and we encourage anyone looking for a new opportunity to contact our team at [email protected]”

A statement from Carphone Warehouse said this change comes as part of a broader transformation of parent company Dixons Carphone.

He added: “Customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices and connectivity, replacing their phones less frequently and buying them separately or as part of more flexible packages.

“Although these changes in behavior were anticipated, they were expected to occur over a longer period of time. However, the pandemic accelerated the change in shopping behaviors.”

It also says it will continue to offer products to Irish customers through Currys PC World stores and on Currys.ie.

