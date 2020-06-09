HealthCorona VirusScienceLatest newsTop Stories
Harvard in a new study: Coronavirus in China as early as August 2019

By Brian Adam
Harvard in a new study: Coronavirus in China as early as August 2019

On the day when it exceeds 7 million infections by Coronavirus worldwide, taking the first pages is a study conducted by Harvard Medical School, Boston University of Public Health and Boston Children’s Hospital which, by analyzing satellite images of Wuhan hospital parking lots, he made a shocking discovery.

According to the researchers, in fact, the Coronavirus may have made the first victims already in August 2019 in the Chinese city.

Scholars examined not only satellite imagery between January 2018 and April 2020, but also the trends of internet searches, and came to the conclusion that Covid-19 may have manifested itself even four months before the official announcement of Beijing.

We specify that the study is still under revision, but as you can see at the bottom, the parking images of hospitals showed a strong increase since August last year, with the peak reached in December 2019. In five structures analyzed, the highest volume of cars ever recorded was reported between September and October.

Internet trends also confirm this argument. The words “diarrhoea” and “cough” have in fact registered a significant increase of research three weeks before the Sars-CoV-2 peak in late 2019.

Beijing comes to a strong condemnation of this study, which has been called “ridiculous”.

WHO recently reviewed the mask guidelines, but also talked about the transmissibility of Coronavirus by asymptomatics.

