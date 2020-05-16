Health Minister Simon Harris said he would be signing regulations this 2 days setting out clearly which businesses would be allowed to reopen on Monday.

'It's illegal for a business to open unless it's allowed' he said.

The Minister also said that the key message from the Government had always been 'that people should stay at home except in limited circumstances'.

Simon Harris advised businesses not to open unless they were subject to it, and to wait a few extra days if needed.

Many businesses to open on Monday, but some will not

He also advised people to wear masks if they could in certain places, especially inside low-space buildings.

'But nobody should feel compelled to do it' he said.

He also indicated that he will be signing regulations that will require everyone who comes into the state to fill out a form giving an address of where to live for 14 days.

Simon Harris said that a lot would depend on the next 3 weeks now and that would tell if we can survive this virus.