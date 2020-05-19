The Hardy Sunday Pilgrimage has been canceled this year in light of the crown virus crisis.

The trip to the top of Croagh Patrick in Co. Mayo takes place on the last Sunday of July each year and thousands of people take part.

In a statement today, the organizers of the pilgrimage said that this year it would not be possible to run such a large event properly.

They said a big challenge was limiting visitor numbers and forcing people to stay two meters from their nearest person.

In addition, it was pointed out, many of the tour wardens are over 70 years of age and are still bundled inside their homes in accordance with Government directives.

Croagh Patrick is 2,510 feet high above Clew Bay. From the top of the supposed steel that Saint Patrick chased away the snakes and other poisonous creatures from Ireland.

The pilgrimage was also canceled in 2015 due to the rains that occurred on that day.

However, many people made the trip at all regardless of the organizers' requests.

People are being urged to abide by the council this year.