Happy Price Trony: the best TV discounts of the May 2020 flyer

As we had the opportunity to tell yesterday, the new May 2020 Trony flyer, christened, is active Happy Price is valid until the 15th of the month. Among the many promotions proposed, we find a wide range of televisions on offer.

The Samsung UE65RU8000UXZT 65-inch it is available at 675 Euro, compared to the 849 Euro in the price list, while the 55-inch UE55TU8500UXZT passes to 725 Euro, for a saving of 19%, equal to about 174 Euro. Still in the Samsung environment, the 43-inch UE43RU7170UXZT is also discounted, but at 325 Euros, for a saving of 24%.

Panasonic front, however, the TX-58GX830E 58-inch it can be brought home for 595 Euros, 21% less than the previous 749 Euros, while the 40-inch TX-40GX810E passes to 495 Euros.

Obviously there is no lack of Sony proposals: the 65-inch KD65XG8596BAEP is discounted by 300 Euro to 1,099 Euro, while the 55-inch KD55XG8596BAEP can be taken home for 695 Euro, 23% less than the 899 Euro in the price list. Also interesting is the offer on the 55-inch KD55XG8196BAEP, which passes to 590 Euros.

As regards LGinstead, on discount we find the 60UM7100PLB model from 60 inches to 495 Euros, while the 55UM7100PLB from 55 inches can be brought home to 370 Euros.