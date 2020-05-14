Hand-sold paintings of rats

London: Tiny mini-paintings made of rats are becoming increasingly popular and the woman who sells them has become very rich.

Mice are, in fact, very intelligent and perfect, and a woman named Steve to Good has started an art business with their help. But it all started with the death of a pet rat. The sick rat was dear to Steve, but he died during the treatment. Before she died, the woman dipped her punches in paint and drew their impressions on a piece of paper. Then he came up with the idea that this could be done with live rats.

He then made small canvases and dipped the mice’s feet into the colors to train them to print paintings. After that, the rats created colorful masterpieces. Mice masterpieces are now selling like hot cakes on ATC and other websites. People are calling them animal masterpieces.

She has an army of 12 painter rats, but first she considers them pets and friends and then calls them painters. Steve says some mice are now very advanced in their skills and can be called painters. These mice can make beautiful miniature paintings.

Steve said she gets new orders every week and her mice are painting, but she doesn’t put too much pressure on her pets.