Thursday, May 14, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

Hand-sold paintings of rats

By Brian Adam
5
0

Most Viewd

AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

Leaked the name of Windows 10 2004, the first major update of 2020

Windows 10 2004 (previously called 20H1) is the first big Windows 10 update in 2020. This new version will have...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Guatemala: Airlines and Aeronautics get ready for the reactivation of flights at La Aurora Airport

Airline operations are expected to resume on June 4. The General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) and the airlines...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Steve's pet mice have become great painters. Photo: Board Panda

London: Tiny mini-paintings made of rats are becoming increasingly popular and the woman who sells them has become very rich.

Mice are, in fact, very intelligent and perfect, and a woman named Steve to Good has started an art business with their help. But it all started with the death of a pet rat. The sick rat was dear to Steve, but he died during the treatment. Before she died, the woman dipped her punches in paint and drew their impressions on a piece of paper. Then he came up with the idea that this could be done with live rats.

He then made small canvases and dipped the mice’s feet into the colors to train them to print paintings. After that, the rats created colorful masterpieces. Mice masterpieces are now selling like hot cakes on ATC and other websites. People are calling them animal masterpieces.

She has an army of 12 painter rats, but first she considers them pets and friends and then calls them painters. Steve says some mice are now very advanced in their skills and can be called painters. These mice can make beautiful miniature paintings.

Steve said she gets new orders every week and her mice are painting, but she doesn’t put too much pressure on her pets.

More Articles Like This

Saudi Arabia decides to impose curfew on Eid al-Fitr

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Riyadh: The Saudi government has decided to impose a nationwide curfew on the Eid al-Fitr holiday. Saudi Arabia has decided to impose a curfew during...
Read more

United Nations Concerned Over Corona Outbreak

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned governments, civil society and health officials in a recent statement that the global coronavirus outbreak has...
Read more

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a video message released on the...
Read more

Japan’s top swordsmen began delivering food to homes

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Tokyo: Rio Mayak, Japan's top swordsman, became a 'delivery man', wearing his metal mask and delivering food to people on bicycles at home. Rio Mayak,...
Read more

Ryanair to resume 40% of their flights from 1 July

Community Brian Adam - 0
New public health arrangements needed at airports - Ryanair Ryanair has announced that it intends to provide 40% of its flights from 1 July if...
Read more

6 McDonald’s restaurants to re-open

Community Brian Adam - 0
McDonald's car service restaurants to re-open McDonald's fast food outlets have announced the opening of six of their restaurants in Dublin next week.The company said...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam - 0

Google's ability to "copy" handwritten text from a mobile phone and "paste" it into a computer

Google has introduced a new and very useful feature for its users that allows handwritten text to be "copied"...
Read more
Top Stories

Success in making natural polymer from fruit waste

Brian Adam - 0
Singapore: The hard shell ketone is found on sea oysters, crabs and other animals, which is very useful for humans. But now Singaporean scientists...
Read more
Top Stories

Postcard sent by brother to brother received 33 years later

Brian Adam - 0
Iowa: A postcard in the United States has finally reached its destination after 33 years. This is a postcard Anne Lowell posted to her...
Read more
Top Stories

Introducing the Google App to get kids into the habit of reading

Brian Adam - 0
Google, the world's largest search engine, has introduced an app to help children develop reading habits and become proficient in reading. Children usually get tired...
Read more
Top Stories

'Spies' searching for Corona patients in Turkey

Brian Adam - 0
Ankara: Wearing face masks and hiding in full protective clothing, unidentified persons suddenly entered the house in the dark of night and if...
Read more
Top Stories

Popularity of "Corona Hairstyle" in Kenya

Brian Adam - 0
Millions of people around the world have lost their jobs due to quarantine and lockdown due to corona virus, but in the same circumstances,...
Read more
Top Stories

Human chaos also baffled artificial intelligence

Brian Adam - 0
Massachusetts: While the global Coronavirus epidemic and chaos has affected almost all walks of life, software using state-of-the-art technology used in computer science, "artificial...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY