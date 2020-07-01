Hand gesture gloves were invented

California: Hand gesture gloves have been invented that will make it easier for deaf people to understand.

According to the American News Agency, sensors have been installed in the four finger and thumb boxes of the glove which will enable the translation of words, phrases or letters played with gestures in the American sign language. After paying for a word or phrase with a gesture, the message will be transmitted to the smartphone at a speed of one word per second through the sensors. After the transfer, the relevant word or phrase will be paid as voice over the phone.

The glove was made by scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). It aims to facilitate the hearing impaired. Jin China, the project's lead researcher, said he hoped it would make it easier for sign language users to communicate with people unfamiliar with the language. In addition, this glove will help you to learn sign language more easily.

Researchers say that the device also uses highly sensitive sensors to test the device, which will also be able to extract words from American sign language gestures with the help of eyebrow and mouth movement impressions.

About one million people in the United States use American sign language, while the British method of sign language is more common in English-speaking countries. The world's 70 million deaf people use more than 300 sign language, but the glove only interprets American Sign Language. Experts hope to make it usable in other languages ​​in the future.

It should be noted that the students of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology in Pakistan have made a similar glove 15 years ago today under the name of "Speaking Hand" which was somewhat appreciated but this project is a final year project. Could not move beyond