ReviewsGame ReviewsTech NewsGaming
Updated:

Halo 3 Review: the Master Chief Collection for PC continues to grow

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Space techBrian Adam -

Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages

For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings....
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
GamingBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Black Shark, offer under 250 euros: low cost gaming smartphone

Following the discount on Samsung Galaxy A71, we return to dealing with offers in the field of mobile devices....
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon to employees: TikTok prohibited, uninstallation required

It did a lot to discuss an email leaked on the net, ed sent by Amazon to employees, in...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Fiber Optic, the Government is pushing for the TIM – Open Fiber single network: here is the plan

We return to talk about a single network for optical fibre. According to what was reported today by Repubblica...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Halo 3 is the new entry of the Halo The Master Chief Collection on PC: we tried it, here's what to expect from this edition of the famous shooter.

Halo 3 review Review: the Master Chief Collection for PC continues to grow

Considered one of the best titles to have ever come out of Bungie's studies, Halo 3 still represents today one of the spearheads of the Xbox catalog, and it is therefore not surprising that the prospect of his landing on PC has aroused enormous interest among the public, despite the fact that the title has now almost thirteen springs on his shoulders. Taking into account a very paltry sale price – € 9.99 in case you want to buy it individually outside the Halo: The Master Chief Collection – and the confirmation of its presence in the Game Pass service, there is it is therefore a single, simple question to answer: will this re-edition be able to recall the wonderful memories of the past? Pending its official launch, scheduled for July 14, we went back to taking on the role of the old Chief to find out.

Legends never die

Let's start with a proper premise: the purpose of this review is certainly not to determine whether Halo 3 is a quality product – fortunately we already know this, and for some time – but rather to evaluate the actual goodness of the work done by the children of 343 Industries in terms of optimization of the experience. The development team did not limit itself to making a trivial porting of the Xbox version, but has spent the last few months focusing on a single objective, namely making this the best version of Halo 3 available on the market. And to the delight of all fans of the brand, we can say that the goal has been fully achieved.

On the content front, this re-release does not present any shortcoming from the original, thus confirming itself full of ideas regardless of whether you have a visceral love for the single player or you want to totally abandon yourself to the joys and pains of the online sector.

Beyond the campaign mode, the final act of the original trilogy, whose 11 historical missions still shine today in rhythm and intensity, resulting perfectly enjoyable both in single and in co-op, Halo 3 amazes in a particular way for its boundless multiplayer, true flagship of the production since its debut in the now distant 2007.

Through his 24 mapsIn fact, Halo 3 offers a surprisingly solid multiplayer experience, proving today still capable of holding the comparison – and in many cases even outclassing – some of the best exponents of the category. The presence of the renewed progression system of the Master Chief Collection undoubtedly contributes to making things even more enjoyable, but it can certainly not be denied that the methods Smithy and Cinema represent elements of primary importance in the general economy of the online experience offered by Halo 3, especially in terms of longevity. The ability to give free rein to your imagination and then share your creations with the rest of the community – or to take advantage of the work of others, of course – could indeed give a definitive coup de grace to the free time of many, making the experience potentially infinity.

Polish the armor

How easy it is to guess the rich content of the production is therefore not in question, but the good news is that the most substantial innovations concern the technical component, on which 343 Industries has made evident efforts, showing however great respect towards the original development team. Although it is undeniable that, since it is a remastered version and not a remake, the technical sector inevitably betrays its belonging to a generation now passed, it is equally true that the improvements introduced are fundamental to give Halo 3 a real second youth.

Beyond full compatibility with mouse and keyboard, and support for ultra wide monitors, the ability to bring the game to 4K UHD resolution is a particularly attractive novelty, and the same goes for the unlocked frame rate, the real icing on the cake of this re-release, which allows you to increase the fluidity of the action within the limits allowed by your hardware.

Beyond the 60fps threshold, Halo 3 shines with a completely new light which enhances every predicament in a truly unexpected way, both during the campaign and during the multiplayer experience.

And this, we would like to emphasize it, in the face of anything but prohibitive requirements which should make this version perfectly enjoyable on most players' hardware.

In short, if anyone had ever doubts about the care that 343 Industries would have placed in the development of this re-edition, a few minutes of play will be enough to wipe them out as if by magic, laying solid foundations to wait with full confidence and serenity for the arrival of the last pieces that will complete the Halo: The Master Chief Collection also on PC, or Halo 3 ODST and above all Halo 4 on which we are ready to bet that the Redmond software house will want to do things really big.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Halo: The Master Chief CollectionPC Analyzed VersionHalo 3 therefore proves to be a re-edition perfectly in line with the standards to which the kids of 343 Industries have become accustomed to us in recent years, which will be palatable both to the eyes of old fans and to those of any newbies wishing to recover one of the most prized in the videogame history of the last twenty years. Despite a glance that is certainly not revolutionary in terms of pure and simple textures – 13 years of seniority, after all, are not easy to hide through a simple process of remastering – in fact, one cannot fail to point out the significant achievements achieved by the team of development in terms of fluidity and optimization, through which it was possible to enrich a package that, even just for the amount of content offered, would deserve a place in the collection of any videogame player.

More Articles Like This

Apple Music redoes its look with iOS 14: here are all the news

Apple Brian Adam -
Even Apple Music has a new look with iOS 14: let's see together what are the news that users will find with the new...
Read more

Google Chrome, here’s how to make the homepage dynamic with a GIF

Apps Brian Adam -
There Google Chrome homepage (the page that appears, for example, when you open a new tab) is one of the first things that many...
Read more

The best free themes for MIUI 12

Apps Brian Adam -
MIUI 12 He is already travelling the world onboard different phones in what is, of course, his first round of updates. The latest version...
Read more

I have. Mobile, VoLTE calls are finally activated for all customers

Communication Brian Adam -
Important news from the front I have. Mobile. The semi-virtual operator of Vodafone indeed has VoLTE technology has finally been activated for all customers,...
Read more

The new Xiaomi mobile is for children, it looks like a Game Boy and costs 40 euros

Mobile Brian Adam -
The mobile phone industry has always had little ones in their minds, with some phones that simplified their functions to such an extent...
Read more

Microsoft and Google are allied to bring to Google Play progressive web applications better integrated in Android

Apps Brian Adam -
Progressive web applications are here to stay. They are basically websites with steroids and extra functions. so that they are better integrated into the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY