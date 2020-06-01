Half of the ordinary matter in the universe is missing, but it may have been found

About half of the mass of ordinary matter, consisting of particles called baryons, like protons and neutrons, is missing from the appeal. The observations of light emitted when the universe was young indicate that baryons should constitute about the 5% of all the mass and energy of the cosmos, but of this quantity, we have "found" only half of it.

Scientists have long suspected that missing matter is hiding between galaxies, along strands of gas strung between galaxy clusters in a vast cosmic network. "But we have not been able to detect it very well, because it is very, very widespread and does not shine brightly"says Jason Hessels, an astrophysicist at the University of Amsterdam.

The only way available to us to make an inventory of all the baryons who roam the intergalactic space is based on mysterious explosions of radio waves from other galaxies, probably generated by the activity of neutron stars or black holes (these are called "fast radio flashes", FRB).

Thus, astrophysicists have examined five explosions of this type from five galaxies, all detected by the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder. For each, the researchers compared i arrival times of radio waves of different frequencies to calculate the number of baryons encountered through the intergalactic space. So by calculating the distance between the galaxy where the FRB was observed and the Milky Way, the team of researchers was able to calculate the baryon density along that path.

The average density of matter between the Milky Way and each of the five FRB host galaxies was approximately a baryon per cubic meter. The material in the Milky Way is approximately 1 million times denser, making intergalactic matter "a very thin medium," says astrophysicist J. Xavier Prochaska of the University of California. But all that subtle material, taken together, is enough to take into account all the missing matter in the universe, thus bringing the total matter and energy count of the universe down to about 5%, say the researchers.

The study is still inconsistent, but with thousands of FRBs astronomers could start seriously calculate slight variations in the baryonic density of the Milky Way.