Updated:

Half of the earth in our world can still be saved from human damage

By Brian Adam
Humans have inevitably shaped our planet. One wonders: how much of the planet’s surface remains free from our influence? In a new study, scientists say that about half of the earth (48 to 56 per cent) of the world shows a “low” influence of people.

At present, only about a quarter (20 to 34 per cent) of the planet’s ice-free surface of the planet shows “very low” signs of human influence and the parts of the planet that we have left only so far they make up some of the least habitable places on Earth. Pristine lands with perfectly functioning ecosystems play an indispensable role for our ability to exist on this planet.

Humans have exerted the greatest influence on biodiversity landscapes which have offered mature and easy opportunities for immediate human needs; on the contrary, the deserts in the hottest places in the world, or the frozen wastelands in its colder climates, have been ignored. The study was conducted to help inform the Convention on biological diversity this year in China, a meeting that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only about 15% of the planet is under some form of environmental protection researchers say, and intact ecosystems outside of those places are quickly eroded. There is a possibility, at this moment, to stop this trend. “If we act quickly and decisively, there is a thin window in which we can still keep about half of Earth’s earth in a relatively intact state,” says conservation biologist and lead author of the study, Jason Riggio of UC Davis.

