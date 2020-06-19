Half of people who get Covid-19 wait two days before contacting a doctor

A Government announcement today is expected to accelerate the release of the lock-in restrictions

Health authorities are urging people who think they have Covid-19 to contact a doctor immediately.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Ronan Glynn, said that in many cases, delays were caused.

"About half of people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the community took two or more days to contact their doctor.

"The most important thing anyone can do as soon as they feel any sign of the virus is to isolate or stay away from other people, to have as little contact as possible with other household members and to telephone to the GP, 'said Dr Glynn.

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Head of Integrated Care of the HSE said that the symptoms of the virus are very common and that many people do not immediately call the doctor if they have a cough, shortness of breath or a fever. their ability to smell.

"But now that we have this pandemic, I urge you to call the GP if you feel any of these symptoms to help prevent the spread of coronary virus," said Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain.

This warning was given at the time of a further Government announcement on the speeding up of the release of the lock-in restrictions.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Irish Epidemiologic Modeling Advisory Group, said it was "heartening" that the data does not appear to show "any significant increase" in the spread of the Covid-19 in the community since the inception of Phase 2 of the Government's abolition plan.

NPHET announced yesterday afternoon that four others with Covid-19 had died and 16 new cases of the disease had been confirmed.

The Northern Department of Health had no new deaths announced yesterday and only one new case of the disease was confirmed.

At least 2,257 people have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 1,714 people south of the border and 543 north of it.

30,218 cases of Covid-19 disease have been diagnosed so far in Ireland, 25,355 cases south of the border and 4,863 cases in the north.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 1,085 of the 1,714 people who died from the disease to date in the south, or 63.3%, were involved in a care center.

962 of these cases, or 56%, involved nursing homes.

This means that two out of every three people who died since the outbreak were from a nursing home or other care center.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Department of Health's experts making the epidemic predictions, said the latest figures showed a steady or declining spread of the disease.

According to the latest information the reproductive rate of Covid-19 disease is between 0.5-0.7.

That means, out of every two people who pick up the Covid-19, one will not give it to anyone else and the second one won't give it to more than one other person.

Nolan said the figures for the spread of the disease were "almost identical" to last week's figures. The number of patients being placed in intensive care units each day, the number of hospital cases and the number of people dying from the disease continued to fall. Covid-19 was hit by 23 people in the intensive care units of hospitals yesterday. The average number of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals last week was 73, compared to 48 today.

On average, one person with Covid-19 is put in ICU every five days.

Nolan said it was too early to assess the impact of the release of the latest restrictions on the spread of the disease but was encouraged that there was still no evidence of a significant change.

He said that 60% of new cases of the disease were now single cases in the community and in the family and that the disease had been suppressed in care centers and elsewhere. It was a matter of concern, he said, that there had been a slight increase in the number of cases involving overseas travel. There have been less than 10 cases in the past two weeks. One of these cases involved a person coming from England and another involving a person who traveled from Sweden. The remaining cases are still under investigation.