GVS offers protection against an even darker world

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

GVS does not miss the opportunities that appear in the midst of the crisis. The Italian manufacturer of biohazard filters and masks used to prevent Covid-19 will sell 40% of the company in its next debut on the Milan Stock Exchange. Going public when the health emergency is triggering sales of protective equipment makes perfect sense to the Scagliarini family, the group's owners, and it also provides investors with an affordable haven in the event of a second wave of the virus.

GVS has been manufacturing filters and sanitary protection material in Bologna since the late 1970s. Now the owners are offering shares in a range of prices between 7 and 8.3 euros each, valuing the company total up to 1,400 million euros in what will be the second largest IPO in Europe so far this year, only behind the coffee group JDE Peet's. Most of the placement comes from reducing the family's stake in the company.

The price offered takes into account the momentum caused by the pandemic. The company plans to increase its revenues by 41% to 320 million euros this year and shoot its adjusted EBITDA margin to 31.5%, achieving an EBITDA of just under 100 million euros. This values ​​the company, which has minimal debt levels and achieves most of its sales outside Italy, at about 15 times the highest level of the IPO fork, after taking into account an increase in capital that the company has already announced.

If the virus clears up quickly and things return to normal, GVS will not be able to sustain its stellar growth of 2020 next year. After a probable stabilization in 2021, annual revenue growth will be more like its accumulating 11% average. However, the multiples it offers are not too far from those of the mask manufacturer 3M, which is listed with a multiple of 14. The Italian company Carel Industries, which provides conditioning and cooling solutions, is listed at one of 25.

As economies try to recover from confinement, it seems unlikely that the demand for protective masks or filters used in hospitals will collapse too much. And if a second wave comes true, GVS could be one of the few companies to offer shelter in the midst of the storm. Opportunistic sales and sensible purchases can sometimes go hand in hand.

