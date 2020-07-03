Gunmen try to break into Canadian PM’s home

Ottawa: Canadian police have arrested a man armed with a sophisticated weapon who tried to break into the home of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to the International News Agency, a man in a high-speed area of ​​Ottawa broke through a speeding car and reached the residence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and tried to enter by walking through the main gate, but the police officers were armed. Man arrested.

Canadian police said on social networking site Twitter that Justin Trudeau lived with his family in a large house inside the Rydowhall complex where the suspect was trying to break into. A uniform was also recovered from the arrested man, an army officer and his vehicle.

Canadian police have announced that the prime minister and his family are safe. The motive for the attack has not yet been determined. An investigation team is investigating and details will be released to the media soon.