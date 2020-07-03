 sd
Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Gunmen try to break into Canadian PM’s home

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The man armed with modern weapons was a military officer, photo: Twitter

Ottawa: Canadian police have arrested a man armed with a sophisticated weapon who tried to break into the home of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to the International News Agency, a man in a high-speed area of ​​Ottawa broke through a speeding car and reached the residence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and tried to enter by walking through the main gate, but the police officers were armed. Man arrested.

Canadian police said on social networking site Twitter that Justin Trudeau lived with his family in a large house inside the Rydowhall complex where the suspect was trying to break into. A uniform was also recovered from the arrested man, an army officer and his vehicle.

Canadian police have announced that the prime minister and his family are safe. The motive for the attack has not yet been determined. An investigation team is investigating and details will be released to the media soon.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Terrible explosion at Iran’s main nuclear plant

Latest news Brian Adam -
Tehran: A terrible explosion at a nuclear power plant in Iran has caused a partial fire, which has caused severe damage to the building. According...
Read more

Gardaí to supervise public houses

Latest news Brian Adam -
An Garda Síochána is due to begin supervising pubs nationally from this afternoon onwards to ensure that they are complying with rules on the...
Read more

French PM resigns

Latest news Brian Adam -
Paris: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and members of his cabinet have resigned, with immediate effect from President Emmanuel Macron. According to the International News...
Read more

Man-made mercury has been found in the deepest parts of the ocean

Top Stories Brian Adam -
A research team measured mercury concentrations and compositions of isotopes in snails and crustaceans captured at a depth of 7,000-11,000 meters and in some...
Read more

Oliver Lynch was commended by the Taoiseach and the President

Latest news Brian Adam -
There is a young boy in Co. Cork has raised € 30,000 for charities, highly commended by President Michael D. Higgins and Taoiseach Michael...
Read more

‘Sorry’ at anyNeill if Storey’s big funeral hurt anyone

Latest news Brian Adam -
There is great disagreement and controversy over the funeral of the republican who was well attended despite pandemic restrictions Deputy First Minister in Stormont Michelle...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY