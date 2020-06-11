Police in the North have confirmed they have recovered the gun used to kill journalist Lyra McKee in Derry last year. The handgun was found in Derry last weekend.

Police said there may be forensic evidence on the gun that they help identify Lyra McKee's killer.

They said they already have a good idea who fired the gun and that person still lives in Derry.

Police also believe the same gun was used in other firing incidents for which republican dissidents were responsible.

The Hämmerli X-esse gun found during a search in Derry

They said Lyra McKee's family and her husband have been informed of the latest incident in the investigation.

The group called the New IRA claimed that they killed 29-year-old Lyra McKee and that it was an accident.

She was killed when bullets were thrown by police and a crowd gathered around them during a riot in the Mountbellew area of ​​Derry city in April last year.