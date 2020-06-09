Fáilte Ireland has issued guidelines for hotels and restaurants on how they can reopen on the 29th of this month. For example, it is recommended that self-serve buffets are not yet provided.

The guidelines may be changed as the Government advises.

Restaurant Association chief executive Adrian Cummins called for clarity to be provided as soon as possible so that members can invest in the business if needed and give them the opportunity to train workers.

90% of restaurants will not be able to open again at the end of the month, he said, if the rule remains that people have to stay two meters apart.

Adrian Cummins argued that changing this rule to one meter would allow up to 80% of restaurants to open at the end of the month.

Professor Sam McConkey, an infectious disease expert, said that in order to allow the two-meter rule to be scrapped, it is in favor of a national strategy to seek to end the spread of the crown virus.

It could be discontinued within a few weeks, he said, if contact tracking were accelerated, more people wore masks and restrictions were placed on the number of tourists coming into the country.

Professor McConkey is one of a number of scientists and academics who have sent an open letter to the Government calling for a greater effort to eradicate Covid-19 rather than asking people to tolerate it.