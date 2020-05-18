Guatemala: Casa Médica makes a donation to benefit 'front line' doctors and nurses in the health emergency

6,000 kits of personal protection products, valued at 1 million quetzales, were delivered to the Vice President of the Republic.

By Summa Magazine

Casa Médica, a company that for more than 55 years has been dedicated to the import, marketing and distribution of hospital medical equipment and surgical medical supplies in Guatemala, made a donation of personal protection products, such as masks, gowns and facial protectors, to doctors and nurses who are in the first line of care for patients affected by this virus within the facilities of the country's hospital system.

The protection equipment, valued at 1 million quetzales, was delivered by Héctor Manuel Centeno, General Manager of Casa Médica, and César Sajché, Director of Operations of Casa Médica, to the Vice President of the Republic, Guillermo Castillo Reyes, to be distributed between doctors and nurses who work in the Parque de la Industria and Quetzaltenango hospitals – both temporary – and in the Villa Nueva, San Juan de Dios and Roosevelt hospitals.

During this health emergency, it is vitally important that doctors and nurses use personal protective equipment that complies with high standards and safety and hygiene protocols, in order to reduce the high risks of contagion during patient care. Casa Médica, aware of the high demand for these supplies at a global level, has decided to donate these products to support health professionals in our country and collaborate in their effort for national well-being.

“This donation is part of our purpose of serving with passion for better health and quality of life in Guatemala. It is a token of appreciation to the doctors and nurses who day by day demonstrate their professionalism, commitment and dedication to save thousands of lives in our country, ”said Héctor Manuel Centeno, General Manager of Casa Médica.

It is important to note that the hospitals of Parque de la Industria, Quetzaltenango, Villa Nueva, San Juan de Dios and Roosevelt will receive 1,000 units each. Medical House calls on the population to continue attending the prevention and mitigation measures determined by the authorities. The current pandemic,

without a doubt, it will change our way of life, but it will be up to each and every one of us to adapt and take care of ourselves so that together, from our homes, workplaces and communities, we can overcome this disease. It also urges them to recognize and thank the work of professionals, doctors and nurses, and join the aid and solidarity campaigns with this important union.