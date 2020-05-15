Guatemala: Actions seek to improve infrastructure, equipment and processes of the Port System

Puerto Quetzal was the main port for the imPor Summa Magazine

As part of the proposal that AGEXPORT submitted to the 2020 government authorities to improve Sea Freight Transportation, the Competitiveness Management organized a webinar to publicize the statistical report and performance indicators of the Port System prepared by the National Port Commission. Port authorities who also reported on projects to improve infrastructure, equipment, and processes that impact the country's competitiveness also participated in the webinar.

At the end of 2019, the AGEXPORT Logistics Committee presented the new government authorities with the proposal "Guidelines for Public Policies to Improve the Competitiveness of Sea Freight Transportation" to promote the modernization of the country's Port System and boost Guatemalan exports.

One of the actions proposed by AGEXPORT was that the National Port System will periodically publish the port performance indicators, an action that is materialized in the Statistical Report of the National Port Commission. Using a technical and professional approach, this report analyzes the average time of rotation of ships, average performance of container ships and percentage of occupation of the commercial dock for each port. It also highlights that in 2019 a total of 32,974.2 thousand metric tons were mobilized, a growth of 4.4% compared to 2018, a year that closed with 31,563.4 thousand metric tons mobilized. The Coordinator of the AGEXPORT Logistics Table, Leticia Salazar, reported.

The report detailed that, of the total mobilized in the ports, 39% was export cargo and 61% was import cargo. The cargo that passed through the ports, 78.9% was maritime cargo, 20.9% land cargo and 0.2% air cargo, registering a total value of trade of US $ 31,065 billion with an increase of 1% compared to 2018 (US $ 30,752 billion).

Regarding containers, in 2019 a total of 828,749 (1,521,505 TEUS) were mobilized, 1% less than in 2018 (839,629 containers). And, the national ports in order with the highest movement of containers were: Puerto Quetzal with 35.9% of the containers, followed by Puerto Santo Tomás with 35.4% and Puerto Barrios with 28.7%.

Logistics costs, which strongly impact exporters and importers, can represent between 24% and 40% of the value of the product, however, having details of the port system records, are useful data for In a strategic way, decisions are made regarding investment in infrastructure, machinery and equipment, as well as reengineering of operational processes that is reflected in an improvement in efficiency performance in ports. Salazar detailed.

The competitiveness of the logistics of foreign trade in Guatemala has years of facing great challenges, such as the poor conditions of road infrastructure, congestion in ports, delays in roads and border crossings, processes mostly still on paper, among others.

Among the challenges that have arisen in 2020 for the National Port System is the regulation of the use of clean fuels in maritime transport IMO 2020, the audit of the Coast Guard to the ports of Guatemala in terms of port security and compliance with the Code PBIB, new regulations that impact land transportation and of course the COVID-19 pandemic that came to change consumption patterns, the way of doing business and therefore, also implies a transformation in the logistics and distribution chain of the goods. Indicated Wendy Mena, analyst of the Competitiveness Management of AGEXPORT.

Mena highlighted the work of the new government authorities to identify critical infrastructure projects that can transform the country's logistics and help Guatemala take advantage of its geographical position and logistics potential. These include the modernization of the port infrastructure in the Pacific and Atlantic, modernization of the La Aurora Airport and the enabling of an international aerodrome on the South Coast.

To boost the country's productive sector, it is necessary to expand and repair the main routes that connect ports and customs, in order to propose, align and continue working for the competitiveness and modernization of the country's ports in order to increase the trade and job creation. AGEXPORT Competitiveness analyst pointed out.