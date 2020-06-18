Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Grizzly bear against bison: which of the two animals will emerge victorious from the clash?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Amazon offers: 260 Euros discount on a Samsung 43 ” 4K TV

Amazon is still the protagonist of today's offers. The Seattle giant, after the discounts on Echo devices, also offers...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Two of the largest animals in North America, a grizzly bear and a bison, found themselves face to face near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park. The result? A deadly battle.

The footage was captured by Michael Daus on a family trip to the park on May 31 and immediately went viral. The battle lasted several minutes and finally, the winner was the bear. Predators often leave the carcasses where they are but will return later to continue feeding.

It is not the first time that a battle has taken place: a 2002 report published in the Ursus magazine notes that grizzly bears especially love bison meat and a diet consisting of this type of food is more important in Yellowstone bear populations than any other found within North America.

Although the attack on these adult creatures is rare, there are several records of grizzly bears preying on “severely malnourished bison in the spring”. National park authorities remind visitors to “never get close to animals” and to observe them only from inside a car whenever possible. Experts always advise to stay at least 91 meters away from bears and wolves and 23 meters away from other animals, including bison and elk. Clashes of this kind between animals are common.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

A unique award for Pakistani researchers, Facebook has won the Research Award

Facebook Brian Adam -
Facebook has announced the winners of a research initiative on ethics in artificial intelligence, which features Junaid Qadir, a professor at the University of...
Read more

Trump has been urging the Chinese president to re-elect John Bolton

Latest news Brian Adam -
Washington: Former National Security Adviser to Donald Trump, John Bolton, has revealed that President Trump has appealed to the Chinese president to run...
Read more

Half of the earth in our world can still be saved from human damage

Science Brian Adam -
Humans have inevitably shaped our planet. One wonders: how much of the planet's surface remains free from our influence? In a new study, scientists...
Read more

China’s problem with Zambia’s debt spans all of Africa

Latest news Brian Adam -
China is caught in a debt trap in Zambia, which is going to do a complex restructuring of its foreign currency debt. The result...
Read more

Birds also have different "dialects" that change according to certain events

Science Brian Adam -
A study highlights how birds of the same species have different dialects vocalizations that vary with respect to the areas in which they live...
Read more

New Horizons so far from Earth that the stars are different from its perspective

Science Brian Adam -
New Horizons will be remembered as the first human spacecraft to have Pluto overflight, the former planet of our Solar System. Currently, the probe...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY