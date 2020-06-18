Grizzly bear against bison: which of the two animals will emerge victorious from the clash?

Two of the largest animals in North America, a grizzly bear and a bison, found themselves face to face near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park. The result? A deadly battle.

The footage was captured by Michael Daus on a family trip to the park on May 31 and immediately went viral. The battle lasted several minutes and finally, the winner was the bear. Predators often leave the carcasses where they are but will return later to continue feeding.

It is not the first time that a battle has taken place: a 2002 report published in the Ursus magazine notes that grizzly bears especially love bison meat and a diet consisting of this type of food is more important in Yellowstone bear populations than any other found within North America.

Although the attack on these adult creatures is rare, there are several records of grizzly bears preying on “severely malnourished bison in the spring”. National park authorities remind visitors to “never get close to animals” and to observe them only from inside a car whenever possible. Experts always advise to stay at least 91 meters away from bears and wolves and 23 meters away from other animals, including bison and elk. Clashes of this kind between animals are common.