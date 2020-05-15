It is expected that the Government will give its blessing today to the process of starting to ease the restrictions on Covid-19.

The first part of the plan is scheduled to come into effect next Monday.

At that time, it was proposed to open 1,500 business centers, including garages, technology shops, farming markets and garden centers.

Four people who do not live together will also be allowed to meet in a group as long as they are 2 meters apart.

The Government is also due to make a proposal today for a € 250m bailout package for small companies.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohue said the Government now believes people will be able to get back to work, but at the same time fight the spread of the virus.