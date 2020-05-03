Leader of the Green Party Eamon Ryan outside Leinster House

It is understood that the Green Party (CG) parliamentary party will have another meeting today to enter into talks with Fianna Fáil (FF) and Fine Gael (FG) about the establishment of a new Government.

CG is considering responses given by FF / FG to questions they have asked.

FF / FG has not so far greeted the claim made by CG that carbon emissions be reduced by 7% per year.

It is now 12 weeks since the General Election was held, and formal negotiation talks have not yet begun.

Fine Gael leader, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (left) and Micheál Martin, leader of Fianna Fáil

FF / FG is unable to form a coalition in isolation because of insufficient seats, so at least one other party needs the support.