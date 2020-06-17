Latest news
Green Party Irish Spokesperson about to vote against the government market

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Green Party Irish and Gaeltacht spokesman Peter Kavanagh says he is more likely to vote against the market with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

Green Party Irish Spokesperson about to vote against the government market

An Irish-speaking spokesperson for the Green Party is among the recognized members of that party who are likely to vote against the Government.

Speaking to Report.ie last night, the party's Irish language spokesman, Peter Kavanagh, said he would be more likely than not to vote against the market with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Kavanagh, a county councilor for Clondalkin, mentioned three specific topics to be addressed in advance of the plan – climate change, the language situation and social justice. Kavanagh sees the government program as very weak and vague on all of these issues.

A Green Party Gaeltacht spokesman said the Gaeltacht had already been left in a state of disrepair and that the adoption of the government program would worsen the situation. He also pointed out that his party was not visible on the Irish language section of the draft government program.

"The Gaeltacht is in a worse position at COVID-19 and I don't think this program of government stands up to the promises we made during the election," said Peter Kavanagh.

Kavanagh, who is backing Catherine Martin against Eamon Ryan in the party leadership contest, said that "anyone" in his party would have to succeed in making him change his mind about the program.

"It wouldn't be a smooth ribbon for anyone who wants to catch the phone and call me," he said.

Two thirds of the Green Party must support the government program to succeed in the resolution of coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

