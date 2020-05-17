'Great work ahead of public transport services'-Frank Allen

The public transport services have a major role to play in getting the public confident of traveling again due to the Covid-19 crisis.

That's what Iarnród Éireann chairman Frank Allen said.

Frank Allen was talking to journalist Máirín Ní Ghadhra on Raidió na Gaeltachta's 'An Seachtain' program.

He said that a plan needs to be put in place to make people feel safe to use the services.

'It has to be decided', he said 'whether the restrictions they have will be compulsory or left unattended'.

Frank Allen pointed out that before the crisis, 100,000 people were traveling on public services every day.

'They are currently 5,000' he said.