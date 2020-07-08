The Restaurant Association of Ireland is calling for a reduction in value added tax in the tourism and hospitality industry from 13.5% to 5% to help businesses survive the crown virus crisis.

There is also a call for a reduction in value added tax on alcohol.

The British Government announced today that it is to reduce the tax from 20% to 5% in the hospitality sector from now until the end of the year.

Chief executive of the Irish Restaurant Association Adrian Cummins said a similar measure is also needed in this country.