The number of people undergoing medical examinations has fallen significantly since the Covid-19 crisis.

Many tests were canceled in April because of the coronary virus.

For example, no breast cancer examination was carried out under the 'Breast Check' program.

There was a 96% reduction in the number of tests for cervical cancer under the 'Cervical Check' program.

Opposition parties have said it means it will have a long-term impact on health affairs.

Accordingly, they requested that the tests be further intensified.