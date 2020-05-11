The number of people undergoing medical examinations has fallen significantly since the Covid-19 crisis.
Many tests were canceled in April because of the coronary virus.
For example, no breast cancer examination was carried out under the 'Breast Check' program.
There was a 96% reduction in the number of tests for cervical cancer under the 'Cervical Check' program.
Opposition parties have said it means it will have a long-term impact on health affairs.
Accordingly, they requested that the tests be further intensified.