Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Graphic: Biden and Sanders' run to the White House

By Brian Adam
Corona Virus

The dark panorama that Donald Trump paints and the radical change of New York by coronavirus

US President Donald Trump warned the nation on Tuesday that the next two to three weeks will be "very...
Latest news

Bloomberg blocks to Biden

Bloomberg blocks to Biden Biden. / EPThe Democratic race is already, after 'super Tuesday' a hand to hand fight with...
Latest news

China claims the peak of the epidemic has passed

China claims the peak of the epidemic has passed
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Graphic: Biden and Sanders' run to the White House

Graphic: Biden and Sanders' run to the White House

Left-wing and moderate hopefuls are left alone in the fight for the Democratic nomination to face Donald Trump

Latest news
Latest news
Sections Log in Asia The first contagion of COVID-19 in China took place in November

Latest news
The first contagion of COVID-19 in China took place in November
Elizabeth Warren pulls out of the Democratic race without supporting Sanders

Latest news
Elizabeth Warren pulls out of the Democratic race without supporting Sanders His silence will benefit Joe Biden, a primary favorite,...
Sanders plays for Michigan

Latest news
Sanders plays for Michigan <img src = "https://intallaght.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/1585709870.jpg" alt="Bernie Sanders."> Bernie Sanders. / AFPA mini 'Super Tuesday' puts six states to...
Sections Log in AsiaThe Fukushima nuclear power plant, an endless problem

Latest news
Fukushima nuclear power plant, an endless problem
Techology

How this machine translates thoughts

Brian Adam - 0
How this machine translates thoughts PHOTOLINVESTIGATION The project is based on two neural networks that learn from the language of the...
Tech Advisor May 2020 Digital Edition

Brian Adam - 0
This month Inside this month’s edition we review Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7, the latest in the company’s excellent Surface Pro range. You can find...

Sport-by-sport look at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Brian Adam - 0
The coronavirus outbreak continues to have a huge impact on the sporting schedule as some of 2020’s biggest events come into view. A range of...

Movie review: Bad Neighbours 2 – hilarious and as good as the original

Genna Patterson - 0
Bad Neighbours 2 is surprisingly good, and not just because Teddy (Zac Efron) is topless for most of the film (although that helps). Despite...

