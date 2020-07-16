Tech NewsComputing
Updated:

By Brian Adam
Graphcore claims to have the world's most complex processor: a chip with 59.4 billion transistors and 1,472 cores

Graphcore may not be as well known and popular as other processor manufacturers such as Intel or NVIDIA. This is because they focus especially on one area, that of artificial intelligence. To improve the development of these technologies, it has presented its new GC200 chip. They say it is the most complex processor in the world, and reason is not lacking.

In a 7nm architecture, the GC200 processor integrates up to 1,472 cores inside that allow 8,832 separate parallel threads. For this it has 59.4 billion transistors. This figure “slightly” exceeds the 54 billion transistors announced by NVIDIA a few months ago in its A100.

Graphcore

The new Graphcore processor is not actually sold as such, but can only be purchased on the new Graphcore M2000 machine. What is the M2000? Essentially a group of four GC200 processors working together to deliver, according to Graphcore, up to a full compute petaflop.

Potentially, they ensure that up to 64,000 IPUs could be connected in series to achieve a performance of 16 exaflops thanks to the scalability of the system. In fact they also put the IPU-POD64 up for sale, where these MS2000 are connected in series to achieve this multiplied power.

Graphcore

The company comments that the system is designed to turn it on and start using it. In other words, it does not require particularly complex configurations for companies that wish to acquire it and use it for their operations. This is achieved in part because they also design their own software and integrate it with other platforms so that the processor can be used without major difficulties.

The challenge to NVIDIA in AI computing

Actually NVIDIA seems to be the king of the market in terms of processors for artificial intelligence tasks. A market in which processors with exquisite performance are required and which has attracted great technologies such as Google and also new entrants such as Graphcore.

Graphcore

Graphcore, an English company, was founded in 2016 and from the outset have been dedicated to processors specifically designed for artificial intelligence. With this in mind they have secured financing from multiple companies such as Microsoft or Dell. Their first generation of processors arrived in 2018 and it took less than two years to introduce this second generation.

