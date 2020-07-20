Tech NewsArtificial Intelligence


GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

By Brian Adam
OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers have begun to show what this platform is capable of able to generate content just by giving commands in English and understandable by anyone. For example, “create a website with seven buttons in rainbow colors” will generate exactly the HTML code for a website with seven buttons in different colours.

GPT-3 is a language model this means that (in very general lines) your objective is to predict what comes next based on previous data. It is like a kind of “autocomplete” that we have in search engines like Google, but of course, at a much higher level. You can, for example, write two or three sentences of an article and GPT-3 will be in charge of writing the rest of the article. You can also generate conversations and the answers will be based on the context of the previous questions and answers.

OpenAI

It is important to understand that every answer that GPT-3 offers is just a possibilityIt does not have to be the only one and to the same request it can always offer a different answer, even contradictory. A model that returns answers based on what has been said previously and relating it to everything it knows to obtain the most meaningful possible answer. He does not really understand the context But of course, when what has been learned are millions of web pages, books or Wikipedia … the results are surprising.

All public books on the Internet, Wikipedia and millions of scientific articles and news

OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model has needed prior training to be what it is. This training consisted of learning a huge amount of information available on the Internet. OpenAI fed GPT-3 with all public books that have been written and available, all Wikipedia and millions of web pages and scientific documents available on the Internet. Essentially, it has absorbed all the most relevant human knowledge that we have published online.

After reading this information and analyzing it, the language model created connections in a 700 GB model located in 48 GPUs of 16 GB each. To put it in context, last year OpenAI published GPT-2 weighing 40 GB and analyzing 45 million web pages. While GPT-2 had 1.5 billion parameters, GPT-3 has 175 billion parameters.

The amazing experiments with GPT-3

One of the most popular experiments in recent days is the one from Sharif Shameem. It shows un web generator to which we only have to describe in natural language what we want to be displayed and generate the HTML / CSS code for it.

In another Sharif Shameem experiment the OpenAI model directly programs an app in React. According to the sample, it is enough to describe to GPT-3 what we want in the app and what we want it to do so that it generates all the code and schedules its operation.

Continuing with the apps and their creation, Jordan Singer show an example of a plugin for Figma. Figma is a prototyping platform widely used in the design of mobile applications or websites. With this GPT-3 based plugin, he is described what he wants and directly creates all the items. For example “an app with a camera icon, the title Photos and a photo feed with a user icon and a heart icon.” Essentially create a basic Instagram version.

Shreya Shankar has a demo where GPT-3 transforms equations described in human language (English) to LaTeX.

Kirk Ouimet, for example, has been experimenting with GPT-3 using a program capable of hold conversations. Conversations on absolutely all kinds of topics. For example on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, on ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’, on veganism, on AI and its impact on politics.

In another test, we see a simple search engine that when asked something returns the response and the link to the URL from where you have obtained the information. Yes, Google and many voice assistants achieve something very similar.

