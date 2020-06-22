The Gaelic Games Players Association, (GPA) is recommending the abolition of the Provincial Championships in football and hurling this year.

It needs an open draw for the inter-county branches.

As things stand, the GAA intends to run provincial branches, and the winners would go on to the semi-final.

The GPA is also calling on the GAA to ensure insurance cover for all training, before the conflict begins.

It is only in mid-September that inter-county players are allowed back in preparation, but regardless, they are already training getting ready for the provincial championship games.

Will Dublin again this year in the Football Championship?

However, this means that they are not covered by insurance.

In addition, the GPA survey of up to 1,000 players shows that up to 20% of them are reluctant to get back into play because of the coronary virus.