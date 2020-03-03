GPA advise players on coronavirus

The GPA has advised all inter-county squads about the HSE guidelines concerning the coronavirus.

The official inter-county GAA players body communicated with their squad representatives on Friday to forward the advice from the Department of Health onto their fellow panel members.

The GPA and GAA have consulted on the matter and are liaising with the Department of Health should the situation exacerbate.

The GPA were also in contact with the Kerry hurlers in relation to the outbreak of mumps in the team, ensuring the affected players received medical treatment.

Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor felt if he had “ducks they would drown” such was his lack of luck as the illness came on top of the Offaly-Antrim game being postponed.

With Antrim confirmed to be in the final, they can afford to lose to the Faithful County in Tullamore this weekend.

O’Connor admitted the loss of Shane Conway was tough to take. “Realistically, Shane was the massive blow not being disrespectful to the other two lads, but Shane was playing all along and the other two lads were not.

“Shane is a massive loss to any team and we are disappointed for Shane and disappointed at not getting a result without Shane. Look, if we were good enough, we could have got over the line but we were not. We did not play well enough and Antrim were fully deserving of their win.

“It’s unfortunate,” he said of the sick players.

“I suppose putting back the Offaly/Antrim game and the weather, we have no control over that. But the mumps, probably unlucky and my feeling right now is if I had ducks they would drown.”

O’Connor maintained the Offaly-Antrim match should have been played before Sunday’s game in Tralee.

“That would be my quibble, that the back games were not played first as everyone should be playing the last round of the league on the same day and the same time, which I presume will happen in football.

“Look, that is the way it is and they won’t listen to me anyway, whether what I say is wrong or right and that is for definite. Offaly and Antrim have superior scoring differences and I knew we had to beat or draw with Antrim to reach the league final.

“It’s awkward for Antrim — do they play a full- strength team when already qualified or do they put out a mixed team with lads who might not be getting game-time? It’s a tough one so we will just wait and see.”

Regarding the successful motion that there will be no relegation from this year’s Leinster SHC unless Kerry win the Joe McDonagh Cup when they would face the bottom team in Munster in a play-off, O’Connor felt the Kingdom are “not welcome by the sounds of it.”

He added: “How you can have a competition and a motion that states if Kerry win, it’s different lads. It sounds ridiculous. Now I have no problem with there being six teams in Leinster at all and I have no problems with there being six teams in the Joe McDonagh, I think it’s great.”

