The Government is expected to agree a € 300 million plan to reopen schools at the end of August at its cabinet meeting today.

The plan will include € 75 million to ensure the implementation of social segregation in classrooms, Personal Protective equipment and hand hygiene equipment for schools as well as instructions on what to do in the event of a Covid-19 case. .

All schools across the country have been closed since March 12 due to the coronary virus crisis and the Government is now at the top of the list for reopening schools.

Education Minister Norma Foley will present the plan to cabinet this afternoon.

It is considered that the country’s primary schools will not impose social separation on the younger classes.

It is envisaged that older students and students in the country’s secondary schools will be asked to stay at least one meter apart.

Covid-19 will provide schools with up to 100 new guidance counselors and psychologists to help students gradually adapt to the new school environment.