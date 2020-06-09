The Irish Association of Small and Medium Enterprises has criticized the Government for how it is tackling the health crisis and accused them of being too built with the big international companies.

The Association claims that the Government is taking a step forward in easing social constraints, and that further delays will greatly disadvantage small businesses.

The Association believes that the Government should properly consult the small businesses to avoid the mistakes made by Covid-19 payments and the wage subsidy scheme.

Representatives from business and health experts will present today to the special Oireachtas committee on Covid-19 on ways to boost the country's economy.

Representatives of the meat industry and trade unions will also be asked to appear before the committee to explain why there are so many cases of coronary virus.

There are now over 1,000 cases in the meat factories.