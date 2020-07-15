At a Government meeting today, the advice given by the National Public Health Emergency Team on the forthcoming relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions will be discussed next Monday.

The Team has expressed concern about the reopening of all the pubs on Monday due to the rise in the number of young people who have contracted the coronary virus in recent weeks.

The Health Service Executive has confirmed that thirteen people with Covid-19 are currently in hospital. There are also 158 people with symptoms of the disease in the hospital.

There are ten of them in the intensive care unit and five of them are connected to a breathing machine.