Secretary General of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association Phil Ní Sheaghdha says she was not surprised that a proposed childcare scheme for frontline health workers was canceled.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, Phil Ni Sheaghdha said that the INMO had raised some concerns and some questions were put to the Department of Children and Youth Affairs when the plan was announced.

It was announced last night that the scheme was canceled due to insufficient interest shown.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said six childcare providers had signed up to join the scheme.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha said it was clear that childcare providers and health workers had not been consulted in advance. She said that a bare solution was needed immediately so that the essential health workers could return to work.

The new childcare scheme to help health workers was due to start on Monday.