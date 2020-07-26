The Government has agreed a € 5.2 billion package of money to help the economy. The new package announced by the Government this afternoon includes 50 new policies to speed up the economy and help people back to work.

The € 5.2m package was announced by the Government following a Government meeting held in Dublin Castle today.

New policies announced by the Government include:

It has been said that the number of interest-free loans to businesses will be increased.

The basic rate of value added tax will be reduced from 23% to 21%.

The value of resume grants will be increased.

A € 100 million employment support package will be available to provide 47,500 training and apprenticeship places.

Millions are to be invested in cycleways and walking routes across the country.

A € 450 million business support package and rebates of € 125 per person will be available to help the tourism budget especially for the period after August.

The ‘Wait and Spend Money’ incentive has been introduced to encourage people to go on holiday at home.

People who spend up to € 625 in Hotels between October and April next year will have the opportunity to receive the € 125 per person rebate.

The Employment Salary Subsidy Scheme will come into effect from 1st September to 31st March 2021 to replace the previous Temporary Subsidy scheme.

