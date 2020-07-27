Tech GiantsGoogleTech News
Google’s historic decision: 200 thousand employees in smart working until July 2021

By Brian Adam
Google's historic decision: 200 thousand employees in smart working until July 2021

Google, in the wake of what other companies have done, would have decided to keep the more than 200 thousand full-time employees and contract workers in smart working at least until July 2021. The news was reported in the Wall Street Journal that CEO Sundar Pichai communicated the choice to workers last week.

Pichai, for contain the Coronavirus pandemic as much as possible and avoiding outbreaks in Google’s offices, he would have informed everyone after a meeting with other company executives.

Previously the search engine had communicated the intentions to reopen some offices for a limited number of users starting from July 6, but with the worsening of the situation in the USA he had made the return to the office optional.

Last May, Twitter’s decision, which made smart working for permanent employees independent of the pandemic, aroused much sensation. CEO Jack Dorsey, in his report, pointed out how the changes to the world of work brought about by the Coronavirus, which changed the lives of millions of people. A similar choice was also announced by Facebook, which for the next two years will continue to focus on smart working, to avoid problems of any kind.

