Sunday, May 10, 2020
Google’s ability to “copy” handwritten text from a mobile phone and “paste” it into a computer

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google has introduced a new and very useful feature for its users that allows handwritten text to be “copied” from a mobile phone and “pasted” on a computer.

According to the World News Agency, handwriting can be copied and pasted on a computer through the lens of a mobile phone, but to use this feature you need to have a newer version of Google Chrome on your computer. Similarly, Android mobile phones should have Google Lens app.

See Also: Copy an object from reality and paste it on your computer: the incredible video

This feature is very simple, look at the text on a page with the eye of a mobile camera and when the option comes up, highlight the relevant text and copy it, then go to the computer’s document folder and select the edit option and paste it there. Give
To use this feature, it is also important that your writing is clear and concise. Google is adding to this feature and now users can hear the spelling of difficult words in their text. There is also the option to search for well-known phrases while writing.

Google administration hopes that the new type of copy-paste feature is important for all users, but students and researchers have benefited the most from this feature.

