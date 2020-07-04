Tech GiantsGoogleTech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

Google will provide you with responses to the messages you receive from WhatsApp

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Expert July 2020 flyer "100% convenience": discounts on TV and smartphones

Expert also launched the new July 2020 flyer, which will be active until the 12th of the month in...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 WhatsApp news that will arrive very soon

Very few times WhatsApp officially reveals the functions it has been working on, but this time it was the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google will provide you with responses to the messages you receive from WhatsApp

It is a hobby that many companies have been dragging for years, trying to anticipate what we want to write to save time At the time of writing a text, writing an email or, as in these cases, responding to a message that comes to us through one of those messaging apps that we are hooked on every day, sent emojis and whatever.

And Google is not something else, but it takes a few years adding this type of tools to its main applications, such as Gmail, or the office suite, where artificial intelligence (or the algorithm, as you prefer to call it) is always alert in case it can help us to write a sentence before we even think about what we mean.

Gboard is updated

The point is that those of Mountain View has added to their official keyboard for iOS and Android (Gboard) their famous smart compose which, as we have said, is already present in places like Gmail. With this tool, the system will recommend words and phrases that match what it seems we want to write. Now, unlike other occasions, that prediction will reach the main messaging applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Messages from Google itself.

Gboard predictive responses with 'smart compose'. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Gboard predictive responses with ‘smart compose’.

The way of working of this smart compose surely you already know it: as we are writing, Gboard offers us alternatives to possible phrases that we want to write, which appear with a slightly less intense colour tone than the black text of what we have already keyed. If what you offer matches what we have in mind, just slide your finger to the right to accept it and continue with whatever we want to tell.

This prediction is dynamic and with each new word, it will suggest potential alternatives. It is true that if you are fast writing the same thing bothers you, so you can disable it, but if it is not and you prefer to have help because of not spending much time, it will surely get you out of some juncture.

Yes, at this time this function only appears in the version Google Gboard 9.5.12.317844448 so we will have to wait for it to become a definitive release for both iOS and Android. It goes without saying that this smart compose only works on the keyboard of those of Mountain View and that if you go to another of the many that exist, such as the Microsoft Swiftkey, these predictive responses will stop appearing.

More Articles Like This

These two orange dots have the same size. Why do we see them different?

Tech News Brian Adam -
It is incredible how our brain can be deceived thanks to simple images, the so-called "optical illusions". There is always an underlying reason, more...
Read more

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Electronics Brian Adam -
Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high refresh rates. Samsung has made some...
Read more

Amazon, super discount on 12.9-inch 1TB iPad Pro: almost 300 Euros less!

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Offers on Apple products continue on Amazon. After the promotion on the MacBook Pro, today it's up to 12.9-inch iPad Pro, on which it...
Read more

Honor 30 Lite: the mid-range with economical 5G arrives with a 90 Hz gaming screen

Android Brian Adam -
After meeting the Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro + and Honor 30s, the Honor 30 Lite. This has been officially presented...
Read more

Xiaomi makes its Smart TV OLED Master Series official: 4K, 120 Hz and more

Electronics Brian Adam -
Xiaomi today announced interesting news. Besides Amazfit Zenbuds, the company has finally shown its first televisions OLED under the brand «Xiaomi TV Master Series«,...
Read more

Facebook adds and continues: it shared your personal data again

Facebook Brian Adam -
The popular social network has a problem with applications and services that have access to Facebook. In fact, in recent years it has been...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY