Google will provide you with responses to the messages you receive from WhatsApp

It is a hobby that many companies have been dragging for years, trying to anticipate what we want to write to save time At the time of writing a text, writing an email or, as in these cases, responding to a message that comes to us through one of those messaging apps that we are hooked on every day, sent emojis and whatever.

And Google is not something else, but it takes a few years adding this type of tools to its main applications, such as Gmail, or the office suite, where artificial intelligence (or the algorithm, as you prefer to call it) is always alert in case it can help us to write a sentence before we even think about what we mean.

Gboard is updated

The point is that those of Mountain View has added to their official keyboard for iOS and Android (Gboard) their famous smart compose which, as we have said, is already present in places like Gmail. With this tool, the system will recommend words and phrases that match what it seems we want to write. Now, unlike other occasions, that prediction will reach the main messaging applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Messages from Google itself.

Gboard predictive responses with ‘smart compose’.

The way of working of this smart compose surely you already know it: as we are writing, Gboard offers us alternatives to possible phrases that we want to write, which appear with a slightly less intense colour tone than the black text of what we have already keyed. If what you offer matches what we have in mind, just slide your finger to the right to accept it and continue with whatever we want to tell.

This prediction is dynamic and with each new word, it will suggest potential alternatives. It is true that if you are fast writing the same thing bothers you, so you can disable it, but if it is not and you prefer to have help because of not spending much time, it will surely get you out of some juncture.

Yes, at this time this function only appears in the version Google Gboard 9.5.12.317844448 so we will have to wait for it to become a definitive release for both iOS and Android. It goes without saying that this smart compose only works on the keyboard of those of Mountain View and that if you go to another of the many that exist, such as the Microsoft Swiftkey, these predictive responses will stop appearing.