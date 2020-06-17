Google will facilitate the development of games in the style of ‘Pokémon GO’ thanks to the technology of Google Maps

Google just announced availability Google Maps Platform, a focused platform for video game development studios and independent developers. It is an infrastructure that will allow creating video games that use Maps technology.

This solution is intended to create games based on real-world locations, something similar to what we have already seen in such popular proposals as Pokémon GO. We will explain why this is relevant and what is Google’s intention when opening this platform.

Google Maps Platform: doors open to games in true Pokémon GO style

Google claims to have developed an infrastructure that will allow independent studios and developers to build games based on the real world. It is Google Maps Platform, a platform that began testing in 2018 and is now open to developers, so anyone can use it.

With the incorporation of Google Maps technology to the code of applications and games, we will have much more realistic maps and a whole world of possibilities

Google also provides quick-start documentation to guide developers through the SDK installation process. For average users, this is relevant since doors open to creating games based on the real world. The Maps SDK allows you to create and customize applications based on real-world locations, in addition to incorporating more tools such as mixed zoom or route search. Mixed zoom allows representing areas close to the player with a high degree of detail, According to Google. Basically, they are tools to improve the representation of the real map when we are in the game.

These tools reach such a level of detail that Google also confirms that you can create characters that persecute us, fly (virtual) planes through the map or carry out cooperative missions.

In summary, Google makes it easy to create augmented reality games and applications based on actual locations.

