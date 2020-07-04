MobileAndroidTech GiantsGoogleTech News
Google will end the sale of the Pixel 3a when the stock runs out

By Brian Adam
Google will end the sale of the Pixel 3a when the stock runs out

In a strange move by Google, the company has confirmed that it stops distributing the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, the company’s most accessible phones and two smartphones that would have been the best sellers for Google. These Pixel 3a will continue to be distributed as long as there is product stock, but its manufacture has concluded.

The Pixel 3a represented a break in Google’s hardware strategy: despite the fact that its catalogue of smartphones was never loose, the company decided on a semi-annual renewal to target the mid-range with a more attractive price. And without losing the ‘Pixel essence’ along the way: clean software, a good camera and guaranteed updates. They are not bad phones despite their logical shortcomings. And they will soon cease to be in stores once they are sold out.

The Google Pixel 3a are discontinued without the Pixel 4a existing

Pixel 3a Sold Out Google has exhausted the stock of Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL in its American store

The news comes from Android Police, citing an official Google statement sent to this medium as a source, so we can consider it official. As long as there is the stock of Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 4a who owe one can purchase it. And when said stock there will be no new supply: the commercial life of both phones has come to an end. Of course, only the commercial, that the Pixel 3a still have two years of updates ahead (until May 2022).

The Google device store in the United States has exhausted the Pixel 3a stocks, they already appear as unavailable. This stock will not be replenished, as Google communicated to Android Police:

Google Store has depleted its inventory and completed Pixel 3a sales. For people who are still interested in buying the Pixel 3a, the products are available from some dealers while supplies last.

At the moment in the Spanish store there is still an option to buy the Pixel 3a, but not the Pixel 3a XL: this already appears as exhausted (and will not be replenished). In the case of wanting to acquire it, you will have to hurry up; or point to other distributors who still have stock of the product, such as some Amazon sellers.

We have contacted Google Spain to ask about the end of the distribution of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL and the product manager We confirmed the statement received by Android Police: “When we are out of stock in the Spanish store, that statement will be valid

Track | Android Police

