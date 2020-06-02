HealthCorona VirusEditor's PickTech GiantsGoogle
Google wants to help people with anxiety from Covid-19, you know how?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Although most of us feel good despite having spent 60 days in our homes, we cannot deny that around the world the cases of people who have seen their levels of anxiety and depression have multiplied due to the pandemic, for fear of losing health and falling ill due to the virus or, collaterally, for not seeing the future in the face of a labor and economic problem.

With all that on the table, some companies have already started working to fight the pandemic of other diseases that are coming on many fronts, and which are all derived from the same focus: Covid-19. So Google is one of those companies that are developing tools to help out those people who, in the US alone, estimate that it affects more than 48 million. So serious is the problem that in that country a third of its inhabitants today show signs of anxiety or clinical depression.

Google alliance with other companies

So having seen the rise of these problems due to the pandemic, Google has decided to join forces with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of the USA so that, starting today, when someone searches the Internet, they can have direct access to a clinically authorized questionnaire (GAD-7) that they can fill out, as well as “medically validated information about anxiety, including symptoms and (most) common treatments. ”

Google web application to combat anxiety.

The idea is to allow the person himself to be able to self-assess his degree of anxiety, answering a total of seven questions that would be the same ones that a health professional would ask. Now, to what extent is it a good idea to leave such private and confidential data through the Google search engine when we all know the problems that usually have with the data collection behind us?

Those of Mountain View affirm in their communiqué that all our answers will be “private and secure, “so we can only hope that it is so. Anyway, They also believe that thanks to the GAD-7 people will “understand how their symptoms self-reported anxiety levels correspond to the anxiety levels of people who completed the same questionnaire, “so that” the tool also provides access to resources developed by NAMI so that (…) they can learn more and seek help when necessary. ”

This questionnaire is available today in the US and, as they affirm from Google, “hopes that they will be available in other countries over time”. And it is that as those of Mountain View remind us, “anxiety can appear as a wide range of physical and emotional symptoms, and people who experience the first symptoms can take decades to receive treatment.” With access to this online tool, with authoritative information, resources and tools, users will be able to “learn more about anxiety”.

