Google tightens on AnTuTu: the message for those trying to install the app

By Brian Adam
A few days ago, while we were installing AnTuTu Benchmark to perform the usual tests as part of a smartphone review, we noticed the appearance of a strange message, which comes after the app is removed from the Play Store. Put simply, Google is warning users.

In fact, trying to install the latest version of AnTuTu Benchmark on any Android device, you inevitably run into the writing: “Blocked by Play Protect (Google security system, editor’s note) (…). This app can collect data that could be used to monitor your activity“. The system provides two choices to the user since the latter can install the app himself or press” OK “and block everything. Curious that Antutu 3DBench, the other app needed to run the benchmark, instead it is not reported in any way, not even in its latest version.

We have downloaded the APK of AnTuTu Benchmark from APKMirror without any problems many times in the last few months, even after being removed from the Play Store, and this message has caught us a little off guard. We, therefore, wanted to wait a bit to give the news, in order to understand if it was a global block or not. Well, today 6 July 2020 has been confirmed by Android Police: the choice of the Californian company involves the whole world. The “block” has already been active for a while since we saw the message a few days ago.

By the way, Android Police found that by going to the official AnTuTu website and pressing the “Download” button via Chrome, you receive another warning: “The site you are visiting contains malicious apps. Malicious users on the file.antutu.com site they could install deceptive apps that pretend to be something else or collect data that could be used to monitor your business” In this case too, the user is given two options since he can go back to the protected area or get more details and visit the portal himself.

Anyhow, the situation is not exactly clear. In fact, while Google continues its blockade on AnTuTu Benchmark, the application continues to be downloadable on the Apple App Store. In any case, the message seems to appear only with some versions of the app. Will the two companies involved comment on the story? We’ll see.

