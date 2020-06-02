Google tests major changes to sticker suggestions in Messages and on Gboard for Android

As with emojis, stickers have already become a habitual way of transferring emotions and even communicating Thanks, in large part, to messaging services like Telegram and WhatsApp. That is why Google has been offering sticker suggestions on Gboard, its keyboard, for some time, first for a small group of users and then for everyone.

Now the company is testing a couple of new features on two of its most popular apps: Messages and Gboard. The objective of these characteristics is for us to find easier to find and use stickers at all times, and in the case of Gboard, that we can discover a complete package of stickers instead of an individual one.

You can add sticker packs on Gboard

If we start with the Messages application, it seems that Google is testing suggestions for stickers that appear above the compose box so we can easily add them to the conversation. This feature can be toggled with a new switch in the “Chat Tip” section of the settings.

This feature was first discovered last October by Jane Manchun Wong, but now there are several people who already have it available, so its global launch could be close.

We now turn to the Google keyboard, which also shows some changes in the stickers suggestions. As we see in the screenshots, instead of proposing individual stickers (something that, as we said before, for some time), Gboard is testing suggestions for complete packages of stickers.

That way, when you go to the stickers section of Gboard, you will see a package in front of the list with a yellow ‘More’ (+) symbol. By tapping on it, the complete package will appear with two options: hide the suggestion or add it to the collection. At the moment, it seems to be a server-side test, so it is very possible that even if you update to the latest version, that option will not appear.

Track | Android Police