Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Google tells you the best times to avoid crowds in the supermarket

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
what time to go to the supermarket avoid crowds

Google enabled the “popular hours ” function to know in detail what time there are more people in the supermarket

As part of the Health Emergency in Mexico, one of the most important measures for reduce the impact of community contagion coronavirus Covid-19, is keeping our Sana Distance, however, and despite the fact that many remain at home, it is inevitable to leave when the food is finished.

Right now, it’s best to avoid crowds, so Google has enabled a function to know what time to go to the supermarket that you frequent, and so avoid crowds knowing in detail where in the day there are usually more people.

At this time you should go do the super

How to use it? Very well, because you only have to enter the full name and location of your Supermarket closest in Google, and immediately the Schedule and estimated purchase time of each client. This will make it easier for you to plan your visit, since it also mentions how busy the store is.

For example, if you super The closest is the Buenavista Walmart, so this will appear, in addition to the closing time and some recommendations. But it is not the only tool that Google has implemented to protect itself and take more into account the “stay at home039; quot;, since Maps also has a map of the progress of the coronavirus in Mexico.

The real-time tool for the progress of reported cases is fed with data from the Ministry of Health compiled by Miguel Ángel López Arteaga, a 14-year-old Mexican teenager, also creator of the “Mexican Earthquake Alert039; quot; project, where seismic activity is reported and volcanic of our country.

Also, a study from the Harvard University School of Public Health published in The New England Journal of medicine maintains that the trolley handle is the object with the greatest potential to transmit the Covid-19 in the Supermarket.

Block title

