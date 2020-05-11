Google 'shock' at home: Eric Schmidt would leave in February

Eric Schmidt is seen by many as one of the most important figures of Google: we are talking about a person who held the position of CEO from 2001 to 2011, then moving on to the role of chairman of the board of directors. However, a "bomb" news came in the night: Schmidt would have definitively left Google in February 2020.

In particular, according to what reported by Engadget and CNET, the former CEO would no longer be the Technical advisor of Alphabet, the holding company headed by Google and other subsidiaries, for a few months already. At the moment it is rumors: neither Schmidt nor the Mountain View company has yet commented on the news. However, several foreign sources say they are certain that Schmidt has "cut the bridges" with Google, so as to no longer play any official role.

It is unclear why Schmidt left the company, but according to many, the former CEO no longer played a key role in Google / Alphabet for a long time. In fact, Schmidt, who has now turned 65, had left the board of directors of the holding in 2019 and we remind you that the current Google CEO is Sundar Pichai, who has held this position since 2015.

Anyhow, we can talk about the end of an era, given that Schmidt is one of the people who have driven Google towards its global success. In short, certainly on the face of some enthusiast will be going down a "tear".