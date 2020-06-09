Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things are now much easier when what we want is to send content to television from a mobile phone, tablet or computer. Now, as we get fond of that habit of seeing things on TV, we notice that this old pot is getting too short.

Google

Proof of this is the proliferation of alternatives such as the Fire TV Stick, or STBs with Android TV They have the advantage that they do not depend on sending content through another device since they allow you to install applications and run them from the hardware itself. So Google, as we have already been informing you, is preparing its alternative that already has a code name: Sabrina.

With remote control and everything

As we say, almost all the details of this Chromecast with Google’s remote control were already known, which would maintain its dongle format but would add a remote control to manage its menus. In the end, It will work with Android TV and we can install and uninstall all kinds of apps from platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Play Movies, Disney +, Prime Video and … HBO. Do you think it is coincidental that the first leaked images show Jon Snow in a huge pantallion? Remember that Other successful HDMI keys, like Amazon’s, are still waiting for the North American platform to publish their app in the store.

Google Sabrina remote control.

Another element that Sabrina (note, this is her codename) will incorporate is the Google assistant through a button that you can see on the remote control. Thanks to it, it will be possible to order content without having to search for it by hand, or by typing in the system to find results. In addition, we can pause or continue playback, access favourites, mute the volume of the TV or go to the home page where all the apps available on the device appear.

HBO will be out on this new device.

The design of this new Google Sabrina is continuous and has that air that Google is managing to print on all hardware that makes. Somehow, and although it seems more voluminous, this new HDMI key with Android TV looks like a taller and thicker Chromecast, with the same rounded shapes, and that, according to the leak made by XDA-Developers, it can be purchased in various colours: black, white and … pink?