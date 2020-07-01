Google renews Lens interface and prepares to solve mathematical problems with the camera

Google Lens is an application integrated into the search app that allows you to recognize buildings, animals, perform translations on the fly and, soon, will also solve math exercises using the camera and artificial intelligence. Not only that: Google Lens is about to change its interface for one very similar to that of Google’s camera.

Few Google services offer as much help as Lens, a suite of software that makes use of augmented reality and artificial intelligence to recognize everything around us. The lens is very practical for translating poster texts or copying them for later transcription for example, also to read QR codes or identify dishes on a menu. And Google is going to introduce more options apart from an aesthetic change for the application: it will be simpler, minimalist and more comfortable to use.

Google Lens introduces tabbed browsing

9to5Google Images 9to5Google Images

The app, incorporated into the Google search app, will move from the huge round buttons to a bottom navigation menu with rounded corner tabs. As can be seen in the captures that 9to5Google has achieved, the future appearance of Lens is very similar to the interface that Google’s camera presents. And there is a detail that aims to facilitate the use of a function that until now was somewhat uncomfortable to press: loading images from the gallery. Google changes the upload icon to the bottom, just to the left of the capture button with the camera.

In addition to the interface, Google Lens paves the way to the incorporation of the ‘Homework’ functionality, a tool that allows you to solve mathematical problems, and other questions in the educational field, just by taking a photograph. This supplement will be of great help to all students since no need to download an app for homework; with the advantage that Lens not only solves, it also explains how the resolution has been reached.

9to5Google Images 9to5Google Images

The last addition to the recognition app is ‘Places’, a function that details all the businesses that have their address in a building just by pointing at the building with the camera. Companies, shops, hours, phones and even user ratings – all just by opening Google Lens.

The interface and other new features are available in the latest version of the Google search app, but have not yet been activated: hopefully, they will gradually reach all smartphones. Google will activate them from the server-side and without you having to update the application.

Track | 9to5Google