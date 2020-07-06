Google, removed from the Play Store 25 Android apps: they stole Facebook data

Google has removed from the Android Play Store 25 applications who had continually attempted to phish against Facebook credentials. The discovery was made by Evinia, who immediately proceeded to report everything to the search engine which, in concert, proceeded with the removal.

The applications on the list, they used similar screens to Facebook to steal data from Mark Zuckerberg’s social network. However, security researchers also complained about other particular behaviours, which attracted their attention: in addition to data theft, in fact, these they continually displayed notices and advertisements in the form of popups, which interrupted the use of the contents.

To worry about the fact that, as can be seen in the table, these had collected many downloads, that’s why their diffusion is still high today. We recommend, for safety, to uninstall and also modify Facebook data to avoid running into unpleasant surprises.

Unfortunately, phenomena of this type are increasingly known on the stores, especially those of third parties. Our advice is to always adopt correct behaviour and to install an antivirus application to protect your devices. Downloads from unauthorized stores are also not recommended, where there may be modified versions of the official apps.